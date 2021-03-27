Rain moves in overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a very nice Saturday, the weather takes a turn for the worse for the second half of the weekend. A storm system moving through the northern Great Lakes will bring another round of rain through the area Saturday night into Sunday. At times it could even mix in with some wet snowflakes. Rain arrives around 10pm and will last into Sunday morning. At times the rainfall rates could be heavy. The wind will be out of the south around 10 mph – keeping us pretty warm. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees.

Sunday will be a nasty day. High temperatures occur first thing in the morning with that south wind. Once the winds turn northwest, that means the cold front with the northern storm system came through. Following that front temperatures will fall from around 50 degrees into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Winds will be howling out of the northwest through the day. At times expect gusts over 45mph. Some snow could mix in with additional rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be around ¼”-3/4″.

Monday skies will clear out and we’ll start out next warm-up. Temperatures will bounce back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday, winds increase ahead of our next storm system. That’ll send highs into the upper 60s.

