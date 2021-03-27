Rain returns to Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - It is the final weekend of March and our weather is going to be in line with this time of year with a lot of fluctuating temperatures the next several days and some chances for rain/snow.

We’ll begin the weekend with a few peeks of sunshine early Saturday, but clouds will gradually fill in through the day today. Eventually, some showers will develop and will move in from the west so we may see some rain before sunset today but most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will vary from the upper 40s north of the Saginaw Bay to upper 50s near I-69. Tonight, scattered to widespread showers will move through the area. It won’t be surprising if there are a few rumbles of thunder as well. Overnight lows are in the 40s. A cold front will slide through early tomorrow and the showers will go with it. Some of this rain may mix in with a little snow to the north. The warmest part of the day will be in the morning with temps falling into the afternoon. Winds will be picking up as well coming in from the west-northwest during the afternoon at 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph.

We see a brief warm-up Monday into Tuesday with temps in the upper 50s on Monday and then into the 60s for Tuesday. Another cold front will move through late Tuesday and may bring us a few showers Tuesday night. Much cooler air is set to arrive for the end of the week as high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s.

