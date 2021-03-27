State officials address hate against Asian Americans in public forum

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The State’s top leaders are addressing violence against Asian Americans across the country.

The Governor and Attorney General sat in on a virtual event on Friday aimed at starting a conversation about racial bias and targeted violence following recent crimes against Asian Americans.

“I want to make our values very clear hate has no home in Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer was one of the few speakers during the virtual event put together by the Michigan Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission.

The Governor says she felt it was important to offer her voice in support.

“After the horrific murder of eight people, including six Asian American women in Atlanta just last week. Today’s event has taken on a new sense of urgency, this bloodshed happened against a backdrop of a rise in racist rhetoric and incidents of violence and discrimination toward the Asian American community.”

Throughout the event speakers discussed historical aspects of racism, discriminatory policies against Asian Americans, current Anti-Asian sentiment and violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The anti-Asian racism and violence that we’re seeing in the current moment is not new. There’s a very deep history of anti-Asian racism in the United States and much of it centers on the idea of Chinese people in Asian American people more generally being a threat,” said Dr. Melissa Borja, Asst. Prof. Dept. of American Culture, U of M.

The Commission and other panel speakers like Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed how important it is for people to use their voice and to report incidences if you have been a victim of a hate crime.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have actually not received many complaints from the Asian American community, and we encourage you to report. If you have been the victim of a hate crime, please let us know we can’t help you if you’re not reporting it and we don’t know about it,” said Nessel.

State Senator Stephanie Chang says there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Continue to speak up, speak out. And, build bridges with other communities because I think that the only way that we’re going to dismantle racism and white supremacy in this country is if we all come together,” said Senator Chang.

If you know of or are a victim of a crime motivated by hate call 313-456-0200 or contact the department of Attorney General by sending an email to: HateCrimes@Michigan.Gov

