Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two teenage girls from New Mexico.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs issued the alert late Saturday night for 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo and 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller, who are believed to have been abducted by 37-year-old Andres Pinto at a gas station in Santo Domingo Pueblo, New Mexico, at about 7:08 p.m. on March 27, 2021, authorities said.

Zuriah Castillo is described as 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with shoulder-length, bleach-blond dark-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and black jeans.

Jaylynn Miller is described as 5-foot tall, weighing 112 pounds with shoulder-length, brown hair dyed red and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, black jeans and Vans shoes.

Pinto is described as 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 199 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt, black jeans, Converse shoes and a silver necklace.

They are believed to be traveling in a maroon 1991 Cadillac DeVille with New Mexico license plate 514-WML.

Anyone with information regarding the Amber Alert is asked to call the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 505-346-2868 or dial 911.

