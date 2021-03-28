Flint woman outraged over expected water settlement payout, plans to protest

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (3/27/2021)--As the deadline for Flint residents to file their paperwork in the water settlement looms large, at least one local feels the system’s failing her yet again.

“It was a dark brown.”

If you didn’t know any better, you might think the filter on the left came from Diane Fletcher’s coffee maker.

Diane first noticed the liquid pouring from her McLellan Street taps no longer looked much like water around a decade back. The dark brown ooze staring back at her, the first red flag and certainly not the last.

“I had to carry those big old five-gallon jugs of water into the house, trying to get my mom and dad not to drink that water,” she explained.

Diane’s water has since turned back to mostly clear, but its foul odor still makes the North side native think twice about taking a drink. So, when she learned of the $640-million dollar water settlement payout, Diane expected at least enough to foot the bill to replace her aging plumbing. After crunching the numbers, she was in for a rude awakening.

“Flint residents may get, MAY, if you qualify, get $1,000 out of $641.25-million,” she read from an informational booklet.

Per the terms of the settlement, most of the money will be distributed to Flint kids facing a lifetime of lead-related health problems. It’s what happens to another giant chunk of it that has some feeling sticker shock.

“What is fair is for the vast majority of those dollars to go to the kids who’ve been affected instead of going into the pockets of attorneys.”

That was Flint-Area Rep. John Cherry demanding transparency earlier this week. Those water settlement lawyers could wind up taking as much as 30-percent off the top of the total amount, with Cherry and others urging decision-makers in the case to scale that back to ten-percent.

“We’ve been litigating aggressively to the tune of about maybe 80,000 or 90,000 hours of lawyer work time,” Attorney Hunter Shkolnik told ABC12′s Michael Nafso earlier this week. “No one is doing something behind their back or inappropriate.”

Diane, meanwhile, showed off the picket sign she was putting together. She planned on carrying it to City Hall Monday.

“The system let you down once. Is the system letting you down again?”

“Yeah,” she replied. “I really, after getting this book, feel that it has… I pay my bills… check by check and I manage to survive… since they came and turned my water like that, it happened to me—something I didn’t ask for.”

U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy – who is overseeing the settlement – will also rule on the final dollar figure attorneys pocket.

It is not too late but time is running out to sign up for the preliminary Flint water crisis settlement. The deadline to join the lawsuit falls this coming Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.