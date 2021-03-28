Monday is the deadline to register for Flint water emergency settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/28/21) - The community was reminded over the weekend of the Monday, March 29 deadline to register for the Flint water emergency settlement.

Anyone who lived, worked, or attended school in Flint, paid a water bill, owned a business, or contracted Legionnaires disease from April 25, 2014, to November 16, 2020, could qualify for a portion of the settlement.

Due to the deadline, registration forms submitted by mail had to be postmarked before or on March 29.

Attorneys at the Flint Water Class Action Law Office on Robert T. Longway Boulevard were available over the weekend to help residents with the registration process.

The office hours on Saturday and Sunday were 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office was also scheduled to be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for details and links to the online registration form for the settlement.

