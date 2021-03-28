MSP: Bomb squad called out to Bay City restaurant

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/28/21) - State Police said a bomb squad was called out to a Bay City restaurant over the weekend because of a suspicious package.

Troopers said the team responded Saturday morning to Bergers Family Restaurant on M-84.

Investigators said the package turned out to be a backpack no one had recognized. They said the bomb squad determined it had not been a threat.

State Police reminded the community that if they see something, they should say something. They said you should always reach out to the police so they could send someone with the proper tools to investigate.

