Advertisement

MSP: Bomb squad called out to Bay City restaurant

Troopers said the bomb squad was called out Saturday morning to Bergers Family Restaurant on M-84.
State Police investigate reported suspicious package at Bay City restaurant
State Police investigate reported suspicious package at Bay City restaurant(MSP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/28/21) - State Police said a bomb squad was called out to a Bay City restaurant over the weekend because of a suspicious package.

Troopers said the team responded Saturday morning to Bergers Family Restaurant on M-84.

Investigators said the package turned out to be a backpack no one had recognized. They said the bomb squad determined it had not been a threat.

State Police reminded the community that if they see something, they should say something. They said you should always reach out to the police so they could send someone with the proper tools to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chief said the home is connected to multiple drive-by shootings in the area.
Flint police raid Mott Park home, after multiple drive-by shootings and complaints
A Lapeer mother says she has to walk her 13-year-old daughter into school each and every...
Mother of Lapeer student who was assaulted, bullied speaks out
Diane Fletcher explains her concerns Saturday
Flint woman outraged over expected water settlement payout, plans to protest
A small group of Flushing High School students walked out of class Friday in protest of the...
Flushing High School students walk out Friday in protest of in-person learning
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
Flint resident urges community members and elected officials to help people register ahead of fast-approaching deadline

Latest News

The Flint Water Class Action Law Office remained open over the weekend for lawsuit registration
Monday is the deadline to register for Flint water emergency settlement
Diane Fletcher explains her concerns Saturday
Flint woman outraged over expected water settlement payout, plans to protest
The body was identified as 21-year-old Sarah Townsend, a student at Murray State University.
KSP investigates death of 21-year-old Murray State University student
The State’s top leaders are addressing violence against Asian Americans across the country.
State officials address hate against Asian Americans