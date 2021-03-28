Advertisement

Oklahoma City police kill inmate who took officer hostage

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail.

Officers had tried to deescalate the situation Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but authorities say they fired their weapons after the suspect held something against the neck of the hostage.

Officials did not give details about the officer’s injuries, but Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said, “I’m just glad the detention officer wasn’t more seriously hurt.”

Officials say the inmate had overrun the officer while medications were being distributed. The suspect then used the officer’s keys to free other inmates on the jail’s 10th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chief said the home is connected to multiple drive-by shootings in the area.
Flint police raid Mott Park home, after multiple drive-by shootings and complaints
A Lapeer mother says she has to walk her 13-year-old daughter into school each and every...
Mother of Lapeer student who was assaulted, bullied speaks out
A small group of Flushing High School students walked out of class Friday in protest of the...
Flushing High School students walk out Friday in protest of in-person learning
City of Midland
Midland workers taking implicit bias training program, but one declines
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich. Lawyers who...
Flint resident urges community members and elected officials to help people register ahead of fast-approaching deadline

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 more tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him