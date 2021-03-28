Temperatures drop, winds pick up, and scattered showers continue

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - It is a rainy start to our Sunday across Mid-Michigan after some overnight showers pushed through. We’ll keep a chance for a few showers through the day today as winds pick up this afternoon.

Overnight, numerous showers moved through the area and most of the widespread rain has pushed out of Mid-Michigan. Throughout the day, a few scattered showers are possible across the region and areas in the Thumb and further north may see this rain mix in with a little bit of snow. Winds will also be ramping up during the afternoon with sustained winds from the west-northwest at 20-30 mph and gusts near 40 mph at times. Widespread power outages are not expected but there could be some minor tree damage and isolated outages. Temperatures today will be falling from the 50s in spots to the 30s/40s this afternoon.

Winds relax a bit overnight, and the clouds will break up. That’ll pave the way for a lot of sunshine tomorrow. Winds will also change direction and a nice warm-up is expected with highs getting into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon. We’ll continue with the warming trend on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the middle to upper 60s late in the day. Clouds will be increasing as well ahead of our next cold front.

A cold front will slide through late Tuesday and this will bring a few showers with it, mixing with a little snow on Wednesday. Temperatures will crash and it looks like we’ll see daytime highs in the 40s on Wednesday and only in the 30s for Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s Wednesday and Thursday nights.

