The spring temperature rollercoaster is underway!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Windy conditions will last into the evening with a few rain and snow showers. Conditions will start to improve overnight.

Because of the wind, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service for Huron and Tuscola counties. A northwest wind later this afternoon could lead to minor lakeshore flooding along Saginaw Bay. The advisory is in effect until early Monday morning.

Winds relax a bit overnight, and the clouds will break up. That’ll pave the way for a lot of sunshine tomorrow. Winds will also change direction and a nice warm-up is expected with highs getting into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon. We’ll continue with the warming trend on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the middle to upper 60s late in the day. Clouds will be increasing as well ahead of our next cold front.

A cold front will slide through late Tuesday and this will bring a few showers with it, mixing with a little snow on Wednesday. Temperatures will crash and it looks like we’ll see daytime highs in the 40s on Wednesday and only in the 30s for Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s Wednesday and Thursday nights.

