3 men to stand trial for alleged plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/2921) -3 men accused in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will NOT face charges of terrorism for their alleged role in the plot.

The judge ruled there wasn’t enough probable cause for the terrorism charge.

The 3 men will stand trial for gang membership, providing material support to terrorism and felony firearms.

Jackson County judge Michael Klaeren also dismissed charges of filing a false report against Paul Bellar of Milford Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico of Munith as well.

The men had faced a total of 19 felony charges for firearms and terror-related acts.

But they will stand trial on the 3 remaining charges, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

14 men are facing charges-- 6 have been charged federally, and 8 charged at the state level over two counties.

The men were arrested in October after a joint operation by state and federal authorities-- uncovered an alleged plot that included targeting law enforcement officers-- planning an attack on the state Capitol building and kidnapping government officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The 3 men have been charged under the state’s anti-terrorism law.

