Advertisement

3 men to stand trial for alleged plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/2921) -3 men accused in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will NOT face charges of terrorism for their alleged role in the plot.

The judge ruled there wasn’t enough probable cause for the terrorism charge.

The 3 men will stand trial for gang membership, providing material support to terrorism and felony firearms.

Jackson County judge Michael Klaeren also dismissed charges of filing a false report against Paul Bellar of Milford Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico of Munith as well.

The men had faced a total of 19 felony charges for firearms and terror-related acts.

But they will stand trial on the 3 remaining charges, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

14 men are facing charges-- 6 have been charged federally, and 8 charged at the state level over two counties.

The men were arrested in October after a joint operation by state and federal authorities-- uncovered an alleged plot that included targeting law enforcement officers-- planning an attack on the state Capitol building and kidnapping government officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The 3 men have been charged under the state’s anti-terrorism law.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Fletcher explains her concerns Saturday
Flint woman outraged over expected water settlement payout, plans to protest
State Police investigate reported suspicious package at Bay City restaurant
MSP: Bomb squad called out to Bay City restaurant
The Chief said the home is connected to multiple drive-by shootings in the area.
Flint police raid Mott Park home, after multiple drive-by shootings and complaints
The Flint Water Class Action Law Office remained open over the weekend for lawsuit registration
Monday is the deadline to register for Flint water emergency settlement
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works

Latest News

Cynthia Haynes wrestled with the decision of whether to join the Flint water settlement.
Mother wrestling with decision on Flint water money: ‘Something is better than nothing’
A long line of people came to the Flint Water Class Action law office to register for a share...
Dozens wait in line on last day to register for Flint water crisis settlement funds
Cynthia Haynes wrestled with the decision of whether to join the Flint water settlement.
Race to sign up Flint residents for water crisis settlement reaches final push
COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials: Don't keep multiple COVID-19 vaccine appointments
A long line of people came to the Flint Water Class Action law office to register for a share...
Deadline to sign up for Flint water crisis settlement is hours away