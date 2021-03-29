Advertisement

Ascension Genesys Hospital toughens visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Visitor restrictions are increasing at Ascension Genesys Hospital as the number of COVID-19 cases mounts across Michigan.

Most visitors will be excluded from the hospital in Grand Blanc Township until further notice. Visitors only will be allowed inside under the following exceptions:

  • One visitor is allowed to help make medical decisions for patients deemed legally incapacitated.
  • One visitor is allowed for patients who need a support person for their safety and care.
  • One visitor is allowed in the labor and delivery area besides midwives and doulas.
  • One visitor is allowed for patients receiving outpatient surgery, lab or radiology services.
  • One parent or guardian is allowed for pediatric patients age 21 and younger.
  • Religious visitations and patients at the end of life are not covered by visiting restrictions.

Other exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Visitors will not get increased access to the hospital if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

All visitors must 18 or older, complete a health screening, wearing a mask provided by the hospital, stay in the patient’s room or a designated waiting area, sanitize their hands and practice social distancing at all times.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Fletcher explains her concerns Saturday
Flint woman outraged over expected water settlement payout, plans to protest
State Police investigate reported suspicious package at Bay City restaurant
MSP: Bomb squad called out to Bay City restaurant
The Chief said the home is connected to multiple drive-by shootings in the area.
Flint police raid Mott Park home, after multiple drive-by shootings and complaints
The Flint Water Class Action Law Office remained open over the weekend for lawsuit registration
Monday is the deadline to register for Flint water emergency settlement
Nicole Curtis in talks with Land Bank.
HGTV star considers working with Genesee County Landbank

Latest News

MidMichigan Health has administered 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
MidMichigan Health passes milestone with 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses
Healthsource WJRT
Is it insomnia or something else?
Possible cure for mantle cell lymphoma
Possible cure for mantle cell lymphoma
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, an ice fisherman shows smelt caught at Jim Worthing's...
Michigan health officials say residents should eat less Lake Superior smelt