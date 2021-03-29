Ascension Genesys Hospital toughens visitor restrictions due to COVID-19
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Visitor restrictions are increasing at Ascension Genesys Hospital as the number of COVID-19 cases mounts across Michigan.
Most visitors will be excluded from the hospital in Grand Blanc Township until further notice. Visitors only will be allowed inside under the following exceptions:
- One visitor is allowed to help make medical decisions for patients deemed legally incapacitated.
- One visitor is allowed for patients who need a support person for their safety and care.
- One visitor is allowed in the labor and delivery area besides midwives and doulas.
- One visitor is allowed for patients receiving outpatient surgery, lab or radiology services.
- One parent or guardian is allowed for pediatric patients age 21 and younger.
- Religious visitations and patients at the end of life are not covered by visiting restrictions.
Other exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Visitors will not get increased access to the hospital if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
All visitors must 18 or older, complete a health screening, wearing a mask provided by the hospital, stay in the patient’s room or a designated waiting area, sanitize their hands and practice social distancing at all times.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.