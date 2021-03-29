Contractor on Flint water service line project accused of illegal dumping

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor working on the ongoing Flint water service line replacement project is accused of dumping leftover materials illegally on the city’s north side.

W.T. Stevens is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a hearing on a violation issued by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office both issued citations for failing to make a soil erosion plan for the dump site.

The company has received $27 million for its work replacing water service lines, according to Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

W.T. Stevens purchased 14 lots on Premier Street from the Genesee County Land Bank in January 2018 with plans to build a garage or storage facility. Neeley said that facility would violate zoning laws in the residential area.

The illegal dumping allegedly started later in 2018, including large piles of soil, concrete and debris left in the neighborhood. The materials washed into storm drains and into the roadway, which blocked the street at times.

Neeley said his administration has worked with W.T. Stevens to improve the property since he took office in late 2019, but more work is necessary to reach compliance with county and state rules.

“We will continue to fight hard on behalf of the residents. It is not fair or just for them to have to tolerate these failures, and we will make every contractor live up to their contractual obligations,” Neeley said.

