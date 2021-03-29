Dozens wait in line on last day to register for Flint water crisis settlement funds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Dozens of people stood in line at the Flint Water Class Action law office registering for the Flint water settlement hours before the midnight deadline.

But there is still time and different options available for people who didn’t register by Monday afternoon and suffered effects from the water crisis.

The law office at 1188 Robert T. Longway Blvd., where the registrations are taking place, closed at 6 p.m. The Flint post office at 250 E. Boulevard Avenue closed at 7 p.m. Registrations only will be accepted online during the evening hours Monday before the midnight deadline.

Flint activist and attorney Cha’ris Lee said registrations do not automatically mean you’re entitled to receive a portion of the $641.2 million settlement. The registrations have to be validated by claim administrators.

Once it’s validated, residents will then receive a claims form, which will have different categories of selecting how they were affected by the city’s water. That could include living, working or attending school in the city, paying a water bill, owning a business in Flint or contracting Legionnaires’ disease from April 25, 2014, to Nov. 16, 2020.

From there, each claimant will need to provide documentation with the claim form of how they were affected.

Even though Monday is the deadline to register, terms of the settlement can still change.

”The federal courts have pre-approved this process to start, but it’s not necessarily the final settlement, and so what we mean by that is categories could be changed,” Lee said. “There could be maybe more recovery in one category due to objections.”

The settlement fund currently contains $600 million from the state of Michigan, $20 million from Flint’s insurance, $20 million from McLaren Flint Hospital and $1.2 million from Rowe Professional Services.

Civil litigation continues against the federal government and other companies accused of wrongdoing before or during the water crisis.

