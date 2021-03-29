Health officials ask residents to cancel duplicate COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As Michigan continues to expand who’s eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, local health departments are seeing an large influx of appointment requests.

Some people are requesting spots at multiple clinics, then forgetting to cancel the others once they get a shot. The Midland County Health Department is working to put every last dose to good use, which becomes more difficult when people don’t cancel unnecessary appointments.

As the state is just days away from opening vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older on April 5, local health departments are bracing for a huge influx of appointments. Catherine Bodnar, the medical director with the Midland County Health Department, said they’re prepared.

“There’s been really great partnerships with MidMichigan Health, the health department, pharmacies -- and more and more have been added as weeks go on,” she said.

An appointment has already been hard to come by for many people. Some are sitting on waiting lists for weeks. Bodnar said it’s important to cancel remaining COVID-19 vaccine appointments when people confirm one.

“We really would appreciate that, and that will show others that the spot is available,” she said. “When we were calling a lot of people for appointments, a lot would tell us they had already gotten it somewhere else, which we we’re thrilled with because we could reach out to someone else to get it to.”

Bodnar said the Midland County Health Department hasn’t seen a lot of no-shows on appointments and they want to keep it that way so no doses go unused.

“Once you open the vial, you have to distribute all the doses within a six-hour window, so we’re very careful at the end of our clinic so we can use it for another day,” she said.

Bodnar said their ultimate goal is to have no vaccines go to waste and to make sure that Midland County has access to as many vaccines as possible.

