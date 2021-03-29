JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

It certainly was nice to see bright sunshine bathe Mid-Michigan Monday. Temperatures both in the morning, and during the afternoon were pretty close to average levels. Winds from the south will be increasing overnight, so temperatures early Tuesday morning will run a little bit above the average.

Strong winds from the south to southwest will drive temperatures easily into the 60s Tuesday afternoon. We will get good warming in spite of the fact that the clouds will be thickening up through the afternoon. As a cool front moves across the state Tuesday evening, some showers will likely get stirred up.

By Wednesday morning the showers will already be moving out of here. Behind the front, brisk northwesterly winds will hold temperatures in the 30s for the most part. We will see a little bit of sunshine from time-to-time, but the cold winds will stir up a few flurries here and there. A few more flurries will be possible Thursday too.

We will be getting back into brighter skies for Friday and Easter weekend. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. A few more clouds will drift in overhead on Saturday as southwesterly winds push temperatures back into the 60s. There will be a little more cloud cover for Easter Sunday, but temperatures should push into the lower 60s on light & variable breezes. - JR