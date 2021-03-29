Meijer expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics to all 256 stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Customers at all 256 Meijer supercenters across the Midwest will have access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Grand Rapids-based retail giant announced plans to expand vaccine clinics to all of its stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Meijer expects to administer a total of 150,000 doses this week at 950 clinics throughout the Midwest.

“Our stores and pharmacies continue playing an integral role in supporting their communities across the Midwest during this challenging time,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes.

Meijer already has administered more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana as a federal retail partner. The retailer has managed more than 3,000 vaccine clinics.

Meijer is managing part of the community mass vaccination clinic at Ford Ford with FEMA and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The retailer is partnering with dozens of other health providers large and small for clinics in addition to in-store vaccination efforts.

Anyone who wants to register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Meijer can text COVID to 75049, which will provide a registration link. An online registration form also is located on Meijer’s website.

The online registration form includes three questions allowing pharmacies to assign each person to a phase of the COVID-19 vaccination effort. Customers will be contacted with a date to receive their dose when vaccine is available, but they can decline and opt for a later date if necessary.

“Our pharmacy teams have been working diligently to vaccinate as many people as possible since doses have become available,” Meijer Pharmacy Vice President Jason Beauch said. “Expanding the partnership with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program makes our job even easier because now we’ll be able to reach even more people interested in receiving this vaccine.”

