Michigan State Police trooper hit during traffic stop near Grand Blanc late Friday

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after an alleged drunk driver slammed into a patrol car during a traffic stop late Friday.

The trooper, who was on a special patrol targeting impaired drivers, pulled over a Ford Fusion on Fenton Road near Lincoln Street in Mundy Township around 11 p.m. The trooper was out of the patrol car when a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado hit the car from behind, pushing it forward.

The impact caused the trooper to land on the hood of the patrol car, which slammed into the back of the Ford Fusion. The vehicles came to a stop in a grassy area off the roadway.

The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the Ford was not injured. Police arrested the Silverado driver on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he was treated and released at an area hospital.

