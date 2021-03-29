Midland County reports surge in new COVID-19 cases

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Midland County Department of Public Health has reported a surge in new COVID-19 cases the last few weeks.

As of Monday, the county’s medical director, Catherine Bodnar, said the county has reported a total of 4,928 cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 205 cases from a week ago.

“Sadly, we’re having a surge in cases in the county,” Bodnar said.

Bodnar said that last week, the county saw an average of 29 new cases per day, which is significantly higher than just one month ago.

“Whereas in the end of February, when we were seeing 1, 2, 3 maybe six cases [per day],” Bodnar said. “We were really doing well and going down and then we’ve had this recent surge in cases.”

According to the latest state data, Midland County has vaccinated nearly 40% of its population, which is the highest percentage in Mid-Michigan. Bodnar said this is good news but the county is still far from what is needed for herd immunity.

“There’s still a lot of people that need to be vaccinated yet,” Bodnar said. “We really need to see somewhere between 80 to 90 percent of the population vaccinated or immune to SARS-CoV-2 virus to have that kind of herd immunity impact and that’s why we’re seeing cases go up.”

Bodnar said there is an age group that the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be helping and that is in the county’s older populations.

More than 76% of the 65 and over age group has been vaccinated, Bodnar said. And new cases there are not going up.

“We’ve seen a huge impact from the vaccine in terms of decreased illness, hospitalizations and death in the older age group,” she said.

Bodnar said where the cases are going up are in the younger age groups that are not currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

“We’re seeing more cases in younger and younger ages in adolescence teens, people in their 20s, 30s, 40s,” Bodnar said.

Like the rest of the state, Bodnar said variants and loosening of COVID-19 restrictions could be aiding in the surge of new infections. Bodnar recommends that everyone, even if they are vaccinated, to continue to follow all health guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing.

With spring break this week in Midland, Bodnar said that anyone who chooses to travel should get tested for COVID-19 within 3-5 days of returning and to self quarantine for seven days after getting back.

Midland County is working to bring a rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to the area in the days to come and more information will be released soon.

For more information on how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine in Midland County, click here.

