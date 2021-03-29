MidMichigan Health passes milestone with 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - MidMichigan Health reached a milestone last week by administering 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Midland-based health care system was one of the first in Michigan to begin dispensing the vaccines in December and has hosted nearly 300 vaccination clinics over the past three months.

“The excitement that we have witnessed at our vaccination clinics has been nothing short of amazing,” said Dr. Lydia Watson, the chief medical officer and senior vice president. “We have all seen and experienced tears of joy, shared words of gratitude, and overall sighs of relief. We know that this vaccine has given our communities the hope we have been waiting for and we intend on ensuring all those that need a vaccine will receive one.”

MidMichigan Health has hosted vaccine clinics in Alpena, Gladwin, Midland, Mount Pleasant and West Branch. Future vaccine clinics are being planned to continue serving the most vulnerable populations in the coming month.

“MidMichigan Health has demonstrated a commitment to serve its rural communities in collaboration with our local health care partners,” said Dr. Richard Bates, regional vice president of medical affairs. “Frequent and active dialogue amongst all stakeholders has minimized vaccine waste and the sharing of doses has optimized delivery in all communities.”

