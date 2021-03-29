Advertisement

MidMichigan Health passes milestone with 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

MidMichigan Health has administered 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
MidMichigan Health has administered 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.(source: MidMichigan Health)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - MidMichigan Health reached a milestone last week by administering 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Midland-based health care system was one of the first in Michigan to begin dispensing the vaccines in December and has hosted nearly 300 vaccination clinics over the past three months.

“The excitement that we have witnessed at our vaccination clinics has been nothing short of amazing,” said Dr. Lydia Watson, the chief medical officer and senior vice president. “We have all seen and experienced tears of joy, shared words of gratitude, and overall sighs of relief. We know that this vaccine has given our communities the hope we have been waiting for and we intend on ensuring all those that need a vaccine will receive one.”

MidMichigan Health has hosted vaccine clinics in Alpena, Gladwin, Midland, Mount Pleasant and West Branch. Future vaccine clinics are being planned to continue serving the most vulnerable populations in the coming month.

“MidMichigan Health has demonstrated a commitment to serve its rural communities in collaboration with our local health care partners,” said Dr. Richard Bates, regional vice president of medical affairs. “Frequent and active dialogue amongst all stakeholders has minimized vaccine waste and the sharing of doses has optimized delivery in all communities.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Fletcher explains her concerns Saturday
Flint woman outraged over expected water settlement payout, plans to protest
State Police investigate reported suspicious package at Bay City restaurant
MSP: Bomb squad called out to Bay City restaurant
The Chief said the home is connected to multiple drive-by shootings in the area.
Flint police raid Mott Park home, after multiple drive-by shootings and complaints
The Flint Water Class Action Law Office remained open over the weekend for lawsuit registration
Monday is the deadline to register for Flint water emergency settlement
Nicole Curtis in talks with Land Bank.
HGTV star considers working with Genesee County Landbank

Latest News

Healthsource WJRT
Is it insomnia or something else?
Possible cure for mantle cell lymphoma
Possible cure for mantle cell lymphoma
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, an ice fisherman shows smelt caught at Jim Worthing's...
Michigan health officials say residents should eat less Lake Superior smelt
Michigan House approves bills for transparency in pharmacies, health care