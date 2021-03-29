Advertisement

ONLY IN TEXAS: People on horseback wait in drive-thru line at new east Texas Starbucks

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Some things you only see in Texas... like people on horseback waiting in line at a drive-thru.

That’s exactly what happened Monday, March 29 as a new Starbucks opened in Marshall, Texas.

Darlene Evans captured the photos below of a couple on horseback waiting in line for their coffee with the cars in the drive-thru line.

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)

The new Starbucks is located at 100 East End Blvd. N in Marshall. It’s at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and E Houston Street.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Fletcher explains her concerns Saturday
Flint woman outraged over expected water settlement payout, plans to protest
State Police investigate reported suspicious package at Bay City restaurant
MSP: Bomb squad called out to Bay City restaurant
The Chief said the home is connected to multiple drive-by shootings in the area.
Flint police raid Mott Park home, after multiple drive-by shootings and complaints
The Flint Water Class Action Law Office remained open over the weekend for lawsuit registration
Monday is the deadline to register for Flint water emergency settlement
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works

Latest News

Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
Vaccination cards can be laminated at stores nationwide.
Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free