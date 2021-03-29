Advertisement

Scammers steal $3,000 from Huron County residents with spoofing scheme

Callers claimed they were a sheriff’s sergeant and the victims had warrants out for their arrest
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Scammers posing as a Huron County sheriff sergeant obtained $3,000 from two residents on Friday.

The scammers claimed to be Sgt. Kevin Wade from Huron County Sheriff’s Office and told the victims there were warrants out for their arrest. The two victims were directed to buy $1,500 worth of gift cards and provide the scammers with the numbers off the cards, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.

He said the scammers transferred the money off the cards immediately and police were not able to recover it.

Hanson said no legitimate law enforcement agency would ever ask for money over the phone with gift cards. Anyone who receives a call from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office or someone claiming to be Sgt. Kevin Wade should hang up immediately and call police.

“Please understand phone scams of all sorts are occurring on a regular basis every day and night,” Hanson said. “Always be suspicious of any call when someone unknown to you is asking something. When in doubt, law enforcement will be happy to sort out what is or isn’t legit.”

