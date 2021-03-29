The Flint Water Settlement deadline hits on Monday. Here’s how to get registered.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (3/28/2021)--A key deadline, looming large in the city of flint.

Officials and community activists are at the end of a weeks-long push to get those affected by the Flint water crisis registered for a piece of that more than half a billion dollar settlement against the state and others. That deadline hits Monday, meaning there’s still just enough time to add your name to the list.

Anyone who lived, worked, or attended school in Flint, paid a water bill, owned a business, or contracted Legionnaires disease from April 25, 2014, to November 16, 2020, could qualify for a portion of the $641-million settlement.

If you fall into any of those categories, you can register online at officialflintwatersettlement.com, which gives you the option to submit the form electronically or print it out and mail it to the address provided.

“It’s all about making sure the people get what they deserve,”

Virdean Moore told ABC12′s Michael Nafso last week she planned to spend her weekend at the Flint Water Class Action Law Office passing out registration forms.

“Everybody that can help somebody need to get up and do it,” she urged.

Moore, concerned over the number of people she says don’t have the information they need to sign on and with so little time left. As of Friday, around 33-thousand Flint residents had registered to receive that payment.

“Find out if their neighbors got theirs, especially the ones with the babies, making sure those apartment complexes full of little babies, somebody needs to be out there handing out pamphlets and papers,” Moore related.

Again, you have only a short window left to register. That deadline hits at the end of business tomorrow, Monday March 29th to register. .Fill out the form, sign it, and then submit it online or mail it to the provided address, just make sure it’s postmarked by the 29th.

To register online, visit the link above or click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.