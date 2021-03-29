Warming up Monday & Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south will keep us under plenty of sunshine today! We’ll see a warm front move through as the next system approaches, so you might catch a few passing clouds this afternoon. It’ll be breezy today with winds shifting from the W to SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s closer to the lake and lower 50s elsewhere.

Tonight we’ll stay breezy with S winds gusting into the mid 20s. Lows will only be in the lower to middle 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Clouds continue to increase tomorrow with scattered showers developing in the evening. As a cold front moves through, showers will continue overnight and into the first part of Wednesday – might even see a little wintry mix with falling temps.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 60s! We’ll then fall to the mid 40s for Wednesday and mid 30s Thursday.

Tomorrow will also be windy with a SW wind at 15-25mph, gusting to the mid 30s.

