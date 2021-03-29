Whitmer celebrates 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a major milestone by administering the 4 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose over the weekend.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state has surpassed her administration’s goal of dispensing 50,000 shots per day for the past 34 days. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hopes to vaccinate 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older against COVID-19 by the end of this year.

“Michigan continues to make significant strides – administering four million vaccines in less than four months – as we work to ensure every Michigander has access to the vaccine,” Whitmer said.

Everyone age 50 and older in Michigan currently is eligible to receive the vaccine. That will expand on April 5 to everyone age 16 and older, but vaccine supplies remain tight and long waits for doses are expected to continue.

“We will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate Independence Day together with friends and family. We will become the state that beat this damn virus,” Whitmer said.

As of Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4.127 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine being administered to 2.628 million people statewide since mid-December. Whitmer and Gilchrist say they will receive the vaccine when they become eligible.

“With every vaccine administered, we get one step closer to eliminating this deadly virus once and for all,” Gilchrist said. “I’m asking every Michigander to make a plan to get the vaccine when it is your turn. We can all be part of the solution that saves lives and helps us get back to normal.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.