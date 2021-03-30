Advertisement

Bay City mayor declares State of Emergency to continue remote meetings

Bay City Hall
Bay City Hall(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City’s municipal boards and commissions will continue meeting remotely after Mayor Kathleen Newsham declared a local State of Emergency on Tuesday.

Newsham’s emergency declaration comes days before a state law allowing for remote meetings without violating the Open Meetings Act is set to expire on April 1. Bay City boards and commissions can continue virtual meetings in compliance with the open meetings law with the emergency declaration.

Newsham wants to continue virtual and remote municipal meetings to prevent spreading COVID-19. Bay City’s State of Emergency is set to expire on April 6 unless the city commission approves an extension.

She encouraged all city residents to follow basic COVID-19 prevention measures, including frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose in Flint
Three-year-old hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose in Flint
Michigan State Police.
Michigan State Police trooper hit during traffic stop near Grand Blanc late Friday
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys Hospital toughens visitor restrictions due to COVID-19
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway
Karl Manke
Michigan fines Owosso barber over Capitol protest, other COVID-19 violations

Latest News

Michigan is ramping up COVID-19 testing for returning spring break travelers.
More COVID-19 testing available for spring break travelers returning to Michigan
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan...
Michigan’s top doctor urges COVID-19 precautions as key statistics rise
Karl Manke
Michigan fines Owosso barber over Capitol protest, other COVID-19 violations