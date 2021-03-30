Bay City mayor declares State of Emergency to continue remote meetings

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City’s municipal boards and commissions will continue meeting remotely after Mayor Kathleen Newsham declared a local State of Emergency on Tuesday.

Newsham’s emergency declaration comes days before a state law allowing for remote meetings without violating the Open Meetings Act is set to expire on April 1. Bay City boards and commissions can continue virtual meetings in compliance with the open meetings law with the emergency declaration.

Newsham wants to continue virtual and remote municipal meetings to prevent spreading COVID-19. Bay City’s State of Emergency is set to expire on April 6 unless the city commission approves an extension.

She encouraged all city residents to follow basic COVID-19 prevention measures, including frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.