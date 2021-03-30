Early COVID-19 patient reflects on year of heartache and loss

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/30/2021) - “I don’t know. I hate to say the worst year of my life. But it was, yeah it was, it was devastating,” said 27-year-old Morgan Blue.

She fought for her life against COVID-19, her Uncle and Cousin died from the virus, her apartment complex threatened to evict her and she lost her job.

ABC12 first met Blue one year ago. The 27-year-old, just released from the hospital, shared her experience with doctors not initially believing she contracted the coronavirus.

One year later, she reflects back on her year of heartbreak and the positives she’s found through her pain.

“You couldn’t have told me that I would have made it out alive. And that is how I felt in those moments, because I had never been that sick before in my whole entire life,” Blue explained.

On March 30, 2020, Blue finally returned home after a combined 12 days in and out of the ICU fighting COVID-19.

Doctors initially sent the now 27-year-old home, believing she had a kidney infection. But when Blue couldn’t catch her breath, she said her Aunt - whose husband and son were already on ventilators - encouraged her to check herself back in.

While fighting for her own life, Blue’s Uncle Freddie Brown and her cousin Freddie Brown III would lose theirs.

“It’s just hard for me to understand, you know, what was it about me that was so special, you know, sometimes I, in a sense, kind of feel somewhat guilty,” Blue said through tears.

Her Dad died when she was one-years-old, so Blue said her Uncle stepped in taking her to every father-daughter dance. Her cousin, who died at just 20-years-old, was the best person she knew.

“I didn’t get that chance to, you know, kind of say goodbye. And that’s something that is, is painful,” she shared.

Instead of attending their services, Blue was on her own recovering in quarantine.

Months later, she would lose her job. Because Blue said she couldn’t return on their timeline. The virus was still impacting her. She now has asthma, fatigue and throbbing leg cramps.

Which is why, she explained, it’s so frustrating to still see people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“People will never understand the extent of a COVID survivor’s mindset or experience, you know, until you actually have went through it,” she said. “Granted, I don’t wish it upon anyone. I don’t wish it upon my worst enemy.”

As she then faced eviction for not paying rent, Blue’s grandma passed away and her Mom suffered a stroke. Thankfully she said her Mom is doing okay now.

And, Blue has a new job she loves, which is helping her take care of her bills.

“It was, if anything, a humbling experience; because I never thought that I would be that person, you know, that needed that help. But I was, and it taught me to just take value in even a small thing,” she said.

Through all of the devastation, Blue said she had to find the good. Her positive attitude is magnetic, but she shared it’s not always present.

Remembering all that she’s lost, Blue still has countless tough days.

“My faith, my belief in God, my belief that all things work together for the good of them that love the Lord, who are called according to His purpose,” Blue explained. “That is what helps me kind of realign myself.”

A realignment that helps Blue acknowledge there’s a reason she made it through.

“I’m still here and that has to mean that there’s a purpose,” she said.

