Flint residents wait hours in line to register for water settlement

Monday was the deadline to be part of the Flint Water settlement.

Residents had until midnight to sign up for the million-dollar preliminary agreement online.

Getting people to sign up has been a citywide effort culminating in long lines outside the class action law offices for help.

“I’m going to stay out here because I’ve been out here all this time, you know, we come too far to quit,” said HB Cooper.

Dozens of Flint residents were standing outside the Flint Water Class Action Law Office for hours on Monday to register in the million dollar settlement which includes $641.2 million dollars.

“We’re just trying to get enrolled, which is trying to get some help. I mean, we have issues. And it’s not over,” added Cooper.

The Law offices closed at 6 p.m. but people were still waiting long after to get enrolled.

A Flint activist and attorney told ABC 12 that the registration doesn’t automatically get you a portion of the multi-million dollar settlement.

However, people say they still want to register because they don’t know where else to go for help.

“I’m hoping I could get some help. I have five children, to my children are suffering. My son is five years old and can barely speak this water has affected him. One of my son’s has been tested in the past positive for lead. So, it has affected my family a lot,” said Michelle Santiago.

Ultimately residents say they just want their water to be clean.

“I just hope that we can all get this figured out. I would love to have my children have clean water, one day, that’s my whole goal that maybe after, when this is all said and done, we can have clean water,” added Santiago.

