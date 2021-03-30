Isabella County falls below state average for COVID-19 vaccine rate

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Michigan, but data show some counties are falling behind when it comes to getting shots in arms.

According to the latest state data, 32.5% of Michiganders 16 and older have received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 19.2% are fully vaccinated. But in Isabella County, 26.8% have received at least one dose and 14.7% are fully vaccinated.

Both numbers are below the entire state as a whole.

“Isabella County is our most populous county in terms of the six counties the district covers -- and early on, the vaccine supply just wasn’t there. And so I think that kind of put us a little behind the eight ball in terms of getting people vaccinated quickly,” said Central Michigan District Health Department Officer Steve Hall.

He doesn’t consider the difference between the county and state numbers to be significant, but is confident those numbers will rise in the coming weeks and months.

“The vaccine supply is coming in at a steady rate,” Hall said. “In fact, we’ve had issues in some of our clinics with filling spots.”

He said the only barriers to getting shots in the arms of people faster is staffing, volunteers and willingness of people to get the vaccine, which may play a very very small part in the lower rates.

“I think it’s incumbent on all of us to continue our educational processes, to talk about the fact that the vaccine is safe and effective and hope that we’ll get people to take the vaccine and the sooner the better we can end this pandemic,” Hall said.

Lapeer County is in the same boat as Isabella County below the statewide average of getting shots in arms. About 25% of adults there have received at least one dose of vaccine while 19.2% are fully vaccinated.

The Lapeer County Health Department did not return calls seeking comment on the vaccination rate Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.