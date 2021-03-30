Advertisement

MDOT preparing to start summer-long repaving, bridge project on I-75

$29 million project involves repaving nearly five miles of freeway and maintenance on two bridges
I-75 Southbound.
I-75 Southbound.(WTVG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Trips up north on I-75 may take a longer again this summer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is preparing to start a months-long repaving and bridge maintenance project along the freeway in Bay County.

The $29 million project involves repaving nearly five miles of I-75 between Beaver and Cottage Grove roads, along with major deck replacements and steel repairs on the Parish Road overpass and the I-75 bridge over Beaver Road.

Construction is scheduled to begin April 12 and continue through the summer until October depending on the weather.

At least one lane of traffic will be maintained northbound and southbound throughout the project with a movable barrier wall in place. The wall will move to open an additional lane of northbound traffic on Wednesdays and another lane of southbound traffic on Saturday afternoons from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

An overnight closure of I-75 will be scheduled later this spring so contractors can demolish the Parish Road overpass. Lane restrictions will be in place along Beaver Road at I-75 most of the summer to accommodate work on that bridge.

Both bridges will be closed later in the summer, when crews begin replacing the deck on each structure.

