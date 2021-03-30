Michigan confirms 5,000+ new COVID-19 cases again Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The three key COVID-19 statistics Michigan health officials track closely all moved higher on Tuesday.

The number of newly confirmed cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests all continued increasing. Hospitalizations are at the highest level in six weeks while the positive test percentage is close to the all-time high set in December.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,177 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 665,948. That is the third daily increase above 5,000 in the past six days.

State health officials reported 48 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,082. Twenty of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady with more than 27,600 tests completed on Monday. The percentage of positive tests inched closer to the all-time high on Monday, reaching 15.4%.

The highest percentage of positive tests in Michigan was 15.99% on Dec. 2.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Tuesday, 2,424 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 124 from Monday. Of those, 2,271 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 488 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 192 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 29 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and 21 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 4.998 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 2.492 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.342 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 163,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 4.207 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.681 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 24,673 cases and 721 deaths, which is an increase of 145 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 16,414 cases and 528 deaths, which is an increase of 56 cases and one death.

Arenac, 709 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and 71 recoveries.

Bay, 7,828 cases and 294 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 1,469 cases, 68 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and 183 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,338 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and 109 recoveries.

Gratiot, 2,558 cases and 101 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Huron, 2,192 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Iosco, 1,227 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Isabella, 3,833 cases, 76 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 35 cases and 231 recoveries.

Lapeer, 5,427 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 80 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,935 cases, 66 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases, one death and 194 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 1003 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Oscoda, 371 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,264 cases, 39 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases and 99 recoveries.

Sanilac, 2,577 cases and 78 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 4,047 cases, 83 deaths and 3,442 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Tuscola, 3,431 cases and 131 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases and one death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.