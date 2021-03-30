Advertisement

Michigan fines Owosso barber over Capitol protest, other COVID-19 violations

Karl Manke faces a $9,000 fine for reopening in violation of COVID-19 orders and taking part in Operation Haircut
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An Owosso barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop last spring during the coronavirus pandemic was fined $9,000 for violating licensing rules.

The alleged violations include joining a protest where hairstylists cut hair on the Michigan Capitol lawn in Lansing. Karl Manke will appeal the penalties in court.

Manke reopened his downtown Owosso barbershop last May in violation of Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order, which required all salons, barbershops and personal service providers to remain closed in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The Owosso Police Department issued tickets to Manke before turning over the issue to prosecutors. The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office eventually filed criminal charges against Manke, but dropped all charges last October.

Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Manke to close and padlock his shop on May 29.

The Board of Barber Examiners on Monday accepted an administrative law judge’s findings and issued the fines for violations, including barbering on the Capitol steps -- premises where he was not licensed to operate.

Manke’s attorney calls the fines “ludicrous.”

The Michigan Supreme Court issued a ruling in October, saying many of the Democratic governor’s orders during the coronavirus pandemic were issued under an unconstitutional law.

