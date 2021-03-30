Advertisement

Michigan National Guard soldiers from Saginaw unit badly injured by falling tree

A tree came down in the area where they were training on setting up a patrol base at Fort Custer
The Michigan Army National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
The Michigan Army National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Two members of a Saginaw-based Michigan National Guard unit were badly injured last week when a tree fell on them during a training exercise.

The soldiers from the 125th Infantry Battalion were taking part in a patrol base training at Fort Custer near Battle Creek early Friday when a tree in the area where they were working came down. Two soldiers were pinned beneath the tree and badly injured.

Other soldiers nearby called 911 to report the accident while medics from the 125th Infantry Battalion began providing immediate medical care. Soldiers set up shelters over their injured comrades to prevent exposure to the early morning weather.

National Guard members used chemlights to mark a trail for firefighters and emergency medical personnel from around the base to reach the injured soldiers. Both injured soldiers were rushed to a Kalamazoo hospital around 4 a.m. Friday and they remained there on Tuesday.

The Michigan National Guard did not identify the soldiers or provide any information about their conditions.

