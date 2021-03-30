Michigan’s top doctor urges COVID-19 precautions as key statistics rise

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s chief medical executive says COVID-19 cases are trending in the wrong direction in the state.

During an interview Tuesday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun urged Michiganders to double down on coronavirus prevention guidelines, saying residents have done it before and can do it again.

Khaldun said nothing is off the table regarding possibly increasing restrictions, but she believes Michigan has the right policies in place now. She said increased compliance and enforcement are key to bringing down the number of new cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

Michigan averaged more than 4,400 newly confirmed coronavirus case last week, which is the highest since mid-December. Hospitalizations reached a two-month high of 2,300 over the weekend.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests surged to 15.61% on Sunday, which is close to the all-time high of 15.99% set in December.

Khaldun said coronavirus rates are increasing the fastest in Michigan’s young populations. She acknowledged that people are tired of dealing with the pandemic and want to bring life back to normal, but she said everyone needs to hold on longer while the vaccination effort continues.

Khaldun believes Michigan could return to a sense of normalcy by Fourth of July, as President Joe Biden has suggested, but only if people take precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

