Advertisement

Michigan’s top doctor urges COVID-19 precautions as key statistics rise

New cases, hospitalizations and percentage of positive tests all reached highs for this year over the weekend
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan...
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.(Image from congressional livestream)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s chief medical executive says COVID-19 cases are trending in the wrong direction in the state.

During an interview Tuesday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun urged Michiganders to double down on coronavirus prevention guidelines, saying residents have done it before and can do it again.

Khaldun said nothing is off the table regarding possibly increasing restrictions, but she believes Michigan has the right policies in place now. She said increased compliance and enforcement are key to bringing down the number of new cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

Michigan averaged more than 4,400 newly confirmed coronavirus case last week, which is the highest since mid-December. Hospitalizations reached a two-month high of 2,300 over the weekend.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests surged to 15.61% on Sunday, which is close to the all-time high of 15.99% set in December.

Khaldun said coronavirus rates are increasing the fastest in Michigan’s young populations. She acknowledged that people are tired of dealing with the pandemic and want to bring life back to normal, but she said everyone needs to hold on longer while the vaccination effort continues.

Khaldun believes Michigan could return to a sense of normalcy by Fourth of July, as President Joe Biden has suggested, but only if people take precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose in Flint
Three-year-old hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose in Flint
Michigan State Police.
Michigan State Police trooper hit during traffic stop near Grand Blanc late Friday
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys Hospital toughens visitor restrictions due to COVID-19
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
Karl Manke
Michigan fines Owosso barber over Capitol protest, other COVID-19 violations
Healthsource WJRT
Helping teens with their mental health
One author of the report says the most likely path the virus took was from a bat that infected...
WHO report on COVID-19 origin finds animal path most likely