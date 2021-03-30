Advertisement

More COVID-19 testing available for spring break travelers returning to Michigan

Pop-up testing clinics planned in schools, airports and welcome center rest areas
Michigan is ramping up COVID-19 testing for returning spring break travelers.
Michigan is ramping up COVID-19 testing for returning spring break travelers.(Elizabeth Gentle WAFF)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Spring break travelers will have additional COVID-19 testing options when they return to Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to ramp up coronavirus testing at airports, welcome centers and schools in April. All of the testing will be voluntary with no requirements for returning travelers to get tested.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites are planned for school districts in 34 communities, but state health officials did not identify where. Other COVID-19 testing sites will be set up in Michigan airports and at welcome center rest areas around the state.

The state’s increased testing protocol for student-athletes begins Monday, when some schools return from spring break. The plan calls for weekly testing of all athletes, coaches and team members for them to participate in practices and competitions.

In addition to increased spring break testing, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is ramping up COVID-19 testing in long-term care facilities. The state sent 1.4 million antigen testing kits to facilities across Michigan.

“Our goal is to loosen restrictions while reducing public health risk which is why we move slowly to maintain progress and momentum with thoughtful public health measures,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We are also increasing testing in key populations to help identify cases more quickly, and help prevent additional spread of the virus.”

The increased emphasis on COVID-19 testing comes as the illness is spreading faster around Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest daily average of newly confirmed coronavirus cases last week at over 4,400. COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests also are at the highest levels in months.

State health officials say the coronavirus infection rates are increasing the fastest among younger residents in recent weeks.

“It is important, now more than ever, that we double down on the things that work: wearing masks, social distancing, getting tested and making plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose in Flint
Three-year-old hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose in Flint
Michigan State Police.
Michigan State Police trooper hit during traffic stop near Grand Blanc late Friday
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys Hospital toughens visitor restrictions due to COVID-19
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway
Karl Manke
Michigan fines Owosso barber over Capitol protest, other COVID-19 violations

Latest News

Bay City Hall
Bay City mayor declares State of Emergency to continue remote meetings
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan...
Michigan’s top doctor urges COVID-19 precautions as key statistics rise
Karl Manke
Michigan fines Owosso barber over Capitol protest, other COVID-19 violations