More COVID-19 testing available for spring break travelers returning to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Spring break travelers will have additional COVID-19 testing options when they return to Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to ramp up coronavirus testing at airports, welcome centers and schools in April. All of the testing will be voluntary with no requirements for returning travelers to get tested.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites are planned for school districts in 34 communities, but state health officials did not identify where. Other COVID-19 testing sites will be set up in Michigan airports and at welcome center rest areas around the state.

The state’s increased testing protocol for student-athletes begins Monday, when some schools return from spring break. The plan calls for weekly testing of all athletes, coaches and team members for them to participate in practices and competitions.

In addition to increased spring break testing, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is ramping up COVID-19 testing in long-term care facilities. The state sent 1.4 million antigen testing kits to facilities across Michigan.

“Our goal is to loosen restrictions while reducing public health risk which is why we move slowly to maintain progress and momentum with thoughtful public health measures,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We are also increasing testing in key populations to help identify cases more quickly, and help prevent additional spread of the virus.”

The increased emphasis on COVID-19 testing comes as the illness is spreading faster around Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest daily average of newly confirmed coronavirus cases last week at over 4,400. COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests also are at the highest levels in months.

State health officials say the coronavirus infection rates are increasing the fastest among younger residents in recent weeks.

“It is important, now more than ever, that we double down on the things that work: wearing masks, social distancing, getting tested and making plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.