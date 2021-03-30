Mott Community College names new center after educator Lenore Croudy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s a new addition near the main campus of Mott Community College.

The Lenore Croudy Family Life Center has opened its doors to students and their families.

There’s a pantry stocked with food. A clothing store where students can pick out items for a job interview. A place they go when faced with an economic hardship for those who face the kind of challenges in life that can often derail a student’s chance at completing their education.

The center is named after a woman who spent most of her life helping students succeed.

“Her whole life was centered around empowering students and seeing to it that they had what they needed in terms of education and the tools to go forward. And so this, this center epitomizes the wall that Mrs. Croudy often taught,” said Lenetta Coney, the president of the Foundation for Mott Community College and executive director of the Office of College and Community Advancement.

Croudy and Coney were lifelong friends before Croudy died in January 2017.

“If she were here, she would be 86. And, you know, even when we think she’s only been gone just a few years, even in the 80s she was so vibrant. She was so forward thinking,” Coney said.

Croudy spent more than 40 years working for Flint Community Schools as an educator. The new Lenore Croudy Family Life Center serves as a tribute to her 29 years of service and leadership as a trustee on the Mott Community College Board of Trustees, 22 of which she served as chairwoman.

Coney said Croudy would have been proud of the center and the help it provides for her beloved students.

“She would be just overwhelmed,” Coney said. “If she were able, but thank goodness her kids are here, and I can share in this of what we are doing in her memory. And it really is in line with everything that she’s about, she was about student success.”

