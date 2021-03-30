ReGrow Midland program launched to help local restaurants, farmers

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - In effort to help out restaurants and farmers in Midland, a number of community organizations have come together to launch a program called ReGrow Midland.

ReGrow Midland was created by a collaboration between the Midland Business Alliance and the Midland Area Community Foundation. It’s in a partnership with the Michigan Baseball Foundation and private citizens and investors as well.

The program will help provide low-cost meals to those in the community that need them and also help out local restaurants and farmers.

“[We] really saw that there was a need in the community to support our restaurants and then also help people put affordable food on the table,” said Jenny Bruzewski, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with the Midland Business Alliance.

The program will open food distribution centers every week and will invite a new restaurant each week to make and hand out the food to the community.

There will be no charge for the meals but a $2 donation will be encouraged.

“It’s just a great thing to get an affordable meal and you know if you can give more than $2, you can really give back to those restaurants,” Bruzewski said.

With connections to Midland’s farmers market, the program will also help local farmers by allowing them to provide the fresh produce that will be used for the meals.

“That’s another win because it’s fresh local ingredients and supporting local farmers, who, you know, throughout the pandemic and then the flooding, a lot of farmers were impacted and so we were looking to support them as well,” Bruzewski said.

The launch of the program comes just a little over a week since Midland’s city council voted to bring back pedestrian plazas to downtown Midland. That move is designed to help businesses downtown.

Bruzewski said when you couple in the pedestrian plazas with this new program, it shows that the community is doing everything it can to support these restaurants as they try to recoup some of the losses from the pandemic.

“You never want to minimize all of the struggles of the past year,” she said. “So, we’re just trying to do everything we can to like look forward and support the businesses and just help them come back stronger than ever.”

Bruzewski said the ReGrow Midland program will also help bring restaurant staff back to work and will hopefully lead to a successful future this year.

“It just really feels like, you know, things are starting to seem more optimistic and I think this is just one more thing with that, to help out,” Bruzewski said.

More information about when the first food distribution center is going to open will be announced soon.

Additional information about the ReGrow Midland program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.