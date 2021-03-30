Some Michigan unemployment eligibility extensions expire Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some temporary extensions allowing additional workers to claim unemployment benefits in Michigan are ending on Wednesday.

The extensions allow for late filing, claims based on COVID-19 and relaxed eligibility for the Work Share program. Employers also will have to resume paying when workers are laid off or placed on a leave of absence.

NO MORE LATE FILING

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is reverting back to its standard 14-day deadline for workers to apply for benefits beginning Wednesday.

Workers had up to 28 days after leaving their jobs to seek benefits due to lengthy delays in the application system caused by a record number of people seeking benefits. That will be reduced Wednesday, giving workers 14 days to apply for unemployment benefits after leaving their jobs.

COVID-19 REASONS TO APPLY

Unemployment benefits no longer will be paid in Michigan for workers who were forced to leave their jobs to avoid COVID-19 if they are immuno-compromised. The following reasons for leaving a job also no longer apply to receiving benefits:

Displaying one principal symptom of COVID-19.

Coming in close contact with someone who has a confirmed COVID-19 illness.

Caring for someone with a confirmed COVID-19 illness.

Caring for a family member due to a government COVID-19 order.

Michigan workers who applied for benefits based on these reasons before this week will continue to receive benefits until their maximum amount is received, but the state will not approve any more claims for these reasons after Wednesday.

Workers may still qualify for federal unemployment benefits if they file claims for these reasons, but they will not receive state benefits.

WORK SHARE CHANGES

Eligibility for the Work Share program also are changing Wednesday. Employee pay may be reduced by 15% to 45% to qualify for the program and their experience account balance must have a positive reserve.

Employees also must have received pay for the previous three years.

Everyone receiving Work Share benefits based on old claims will continue receiving them until they expire, but any renewals or new claims must meet standard eligibility.

OTHER CHANGES

Employers who lay off or place an employee on leave will have to pay the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency based on standard calculations beginning Wednesday.

Retirees who returned to help the unemployment agency deal with the massive influx of benefits applications last year will have to forfeit their pension payments beginning Wednesday if they decide to continue working.

