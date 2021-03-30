Students grateful for break in tuition hike at U of M Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/30/21)- Jordan Bachmeier quickly learned just how much things can add up to attend college.

Even with a freshman merit scholarship, the first year student at the University of Michigan Flint-- struggled to cover costs.

“This past semester I was kind of sweating a little bit. I didn’t know if I would be able to cover completely my tuition,” said U of M Flint, student, Jordan Bachmeier.

That’s why learning that U of M Flint’s plan to freeze tuition for the upcoming academic year- is a huge relief.

" I definitely appreciate it. I’m kind of on my own, paying tuition. I rely on myself, going to work part-time, so having this little boost with COVID going on is definitely a boost,” Bachmeier said.

But some students say--- this move by the University is long overdue.

“I remember how frustrating it was, going to online versions and tuition still going up,” said U of M Flint student, Alyssa Banister.

Alyssa Banister is a senior-- so unfortunately she won’t benefit from the tuition freeze. But she is glad at least her fellow college students, will.

“I think it’s a great thing to do and I love my college, but I definitely that something should have been done before,” Banister said.

The University also plans to make a significant new investment in scholarships, grants, and academic support services for students.

“It’s amazing, honestly, I’m glad they did that,” said U of M Flint student, Leonardo Clark.

Bryce Keels parents pay for his college tuition, but says they’ll be happy with any little break in the cost.

“Oh yeah, they are going to love it. Yep, they are going to hold that over my for the rest of my life,” said U of M Flint student, Bryce Keels.

The plans for the tuition freeze will be reflected in the budget presented to the Regents for consideration at their June meeting.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.