Three-year-old hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/29/2021) - Flint Police say a three-year-old child is expected to survive after a suspected heroin overdose.

Police are responding to an address on East Stewart near Martin Luther King Avenue on Monday afternoon.

In recent years, deaths from drug poisoning have been recognized as a serious public health concern, especially with opioids like prescription painkillers, heroin, and fentanyl.

The 2016 number of opioid deaths is 17 times higher than the 1999 number.

“Use is up, which then increases the chances for overdose. The potency is up, which increases the chance for overdose. Fentanyl being mixed in everything increases the chance for overdose, so very, very dangerous times,” Aaron Rubio said.

Rubio is the President of the United Community Addiction Network (UCAN), an addiction treatment center in Flint.

He says the opioid epidemic doesn’t just impact adults, but it can also turn innocent children into collateral damage quickly and tragically.

“All it takes is a child to come across it even on their fingertips, absorb it through the fingertips, and it can still cause an overdose,” Rubio said.

In Flint, a three-year-old was hospitalized for a suspected heroin overdose. That child was taken to Hurley Medical Center and is now expected to survive.

While police work to find out exactly how that may have happened in this case, Rubio is focused on education and awareness, so people who use drugs know the potential dangers extend to the people around them too.

“We promote a lot with prescription drugs, saying proper use, misuse, storage, disposal of medications, and make sure you’re keeping it up and out of sight, so to speak. We almost have to translate that into the illicit world too to make people cognitive and understand it could just be residue left on the table that could cause someone at a young age to overdose,” Rubio said.

To get help or how you can help, visit the United Community Action Network by clicking here.

The investigation related to Monday’s suspected overdose is ongoing.

