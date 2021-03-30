U of M-Flint and Kettering University freeze tuition for next school year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two of Flint’s largest universities are planning no tuition increases for the next academic year, which begins next fall.

University of Michigan-Flint and Kettering University both announced Tuesday that tuition and mandatory fees will remain the same for the fall semester. They say the freeze will help keep college affordable during the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Michigan-Flint is planning an undisclosed investment in scholarships, grants and academic support for the upcoming academic year. Chancellor Deba Dutta wants to keep the campus one of the most affordable public universities in Michigan.

“The ongoing pandemic has affected families, and many are facing financial challenges in Flint, Genesee County and the region from which U of M-Flint draws most of its students,” said Dutta. “We launched Blue For You, a comprehensive financial aid program for new and continuing students. Additionally, by holding tuition flat next year we hope to provide financial relief to all of our students and their families.”

U of M-Flint was ranked as the fourth most affordable public university in the state for the current school year. The university wiped away all online fees for students last year.

“By keeping tuition low, we ensure our students receive a high return on their investment,” said Dutta. “Knowing that tuition will not increase in the coming year will be helpful to students and their families as they make decisions. Our faculty and staff are here to help.”

Kettering University is freezing tuition and mandatory fees for the second consecutive year, along with continuing its fixed-tuition guarantee program. That allows students to pay the same amount every year for their education at the university.

“As a result of COVID-19, students and their families have faced many challenges and uncertainties,” said Kettering President Robert K. McMahan. “An increase in tuition for the entering class should not be one of them. By locking our tuition for our incoming undergraduate students once again, we hope to provide that certainty at Kettering, where they will receive a high-quality, valuable educational experience with outcomes that are second-to-none.”

Kettering has been operating on a hybrid plan with some classes on campus and others online since July. The university launched a Student Emergency Relief Fund last year to help students facing a hardship while donors are providing extra scholarship support through the new Keep Me Kettering Emergency Fund.

