Warm and windy Tuesday!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With high pressure to the south and a warm front to the north, we’ll see some sun today but also be very warm and windy as the cold front moves in. The cold front will bring more clouds and showers later tonight, along with shifting our winds to bring in colder air tonight and tomorrow.

Today’s highs will be in the mid and upper 60s! Wouldn’t be surprised if some hit 70! Winds will be out of the SW at 15-25mph, gusting over 40mph at times this afternoon. We’ll see some sun, some clouds through the day before rain moves in later tonight. Winds will drop back to around 15-20mph overnight, shifting to become more westerly.

Tonight we’ll see passing showers, particularly closer to the bay, thumb, and southward. Temps will fall to the 30s to near 40 degrees – some further north may see more of a mix. Precipitation looks to move out in time for the morning commute.

Tomorrow’s highs will only be in the low to mid 40s with a NW wind at 15-20mph. Gusts to around 30mph will be possible. We’ll see some sun earlier in the day before more clouds move in. Spotty wintry mix will stay in the forecast for the afternoon and evening with flurries possible into Thursday.

Thursday’s highs will only be in the mid 30s before we warm up to end the week.

