1,000 Hours Outside: Michigan mom on a mission to get more kids outside

PINCKNEY, Mich. (WJRT) - How much time do your kids spend outside? How much time do they spend looking at screens? Getting children to spend more time outside is not a new concept, but one Michigan mom is on a mission to tip the scales.

Her simple idea called ‘1,000 Hours Outside’ sparked a movement that is gaining worldwide traction.

It wasn’t just the appreciation of nature that initially inspired Livingston County mom of five, Ginny Yurich, to get outside.

“I was drowning as a mom with little kids,” says Yurich.

That was around 2013.

“I just didn’t really know how to spend my time. You know, so we were doing programs. This program. That program. This thing. A half hour here. A half hour there. It was exhausting trying to get little ones ready and everyone’s in a diaper and everyone’s crying and you gotta get them out of the car.”

Fast forward to 2021. Her family now lives on a 14-acre farm in Pinckney.

“Actually we’re kind of legit farmers, I feel like, once we got the cows,” Yurich says with a laugh.

Now her kids, ages 4 to 12, spend the majority of their time outside.

“We made this shift to going outside. And at first, it was just for me. It helped me pass the day. But I learned so quickly that there are these astronomical, life-long benefits for kids,” says Yurich.

Yurich started a blog in 2013, documenting her family’s adventures, with the goal of spending 1,000 hours outside a year.

“I thought, ‘What if we balanced it? What if we were trying to match our nature time with screen time?’”

Back in 2013 the average American child spent about 1,200 hours a year looking at screens. But now, according to Sanford Health, the average child spends seven or more hours a day in front of a screen or more than 2,000 thousand hours a year. And even more screen time has become routine because of the pandemic. Compare that to just four to seven minutes a day in unstructured outdoor play time.

“Very quickly the kids were thriving. I was thriving. We, did a complete shift,” she says.

Her mission ‘1,000 Hours Outside’ was born.

“I describe it as a movement or a journey,” says Yurich.

Her blog grew into a Facebook page and Instagram account with more than 400,000 followers combined, with people joining in, posting pictures and videos.

“It has spread across the globe!”

My family took on the challenge last year. We only made it to 921 hours in 2020.

“You know, we’ve had babies and new jobs and moves. And we don’t always make it either. We usually get there but sometimes we’ve been in the 900s, too. And I always say whether you make it or not you win,” says Yurich.

Yurich will be the first to tell you it’s not all about the numbers. It’s about the benefits for your children.

“It helps them academically, surprisingly. It helps them emotionally and socially and physically,” she says.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry says too much screen time can lead to sleep problems, lower grades in school, and less time learning other ways to relax and have fun.

The non-profit ‘Child Mind Institute’ has a long list of reasons why children need unstructured outside play time, saying it builds confidence, it promotes creativity and imagination, it activates more senses, and it reduces stress and fatigue.

“They’re excited about it. And that type of hands-on learning tends to stick with all those sensory experiences,” says Yurich.

While she lives on a farm, Yurich says nature meets you where you are whether you live in a townhome like she once did and have to walk to your local park, or you live out in the country.

She says the most important reason to get back to nature is making memories.

“My favorite response is when people say, ‘I would have missed this moment,’” she says. “This is an investment in yourself. It’s an investment in your children. And it’s an investment in your family. So it’s sort of a win, win...win. A win win win!”

1,000 Hours Outside has several different charts you can print off and fill out to log your time. Click here to find them.

