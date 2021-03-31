Breezy and cooler

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’re seeing some sun before the next cold front drops in from the north. This will bring back the clouds for the afternoon with the possibility of spotty wintry mix. Highs today will only reach the low to mid 40s and with a brisk NW wind at 10-20mph, it’ll feel more like the 30s.

Tonight scattered flurries continue. With winds shifting to the N, light snow accumulation is possible in the thumb – maybe around an inch or so before the snow ends Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with a NNW wind at 15-20mph.

Tomorrow winds stay out of the north around 15mph with gusts into the low 20s. Highs will only be in the mid 30s! We’ll have some sun to end the day, then skies stay clear overnight and through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.