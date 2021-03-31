Advertisement

Consumers Energy installing huge battery in Standish to increase electricity supply

The mobile battery can be moved elsewhere when a new substation increases the power supply in a few years
Consumers Energy is installing this portable battery in Standish to boost the power supply this summer.(source: Consumers Energy)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is installing a huge battery in Standish to help increase the electricity supply and service reliability during peak usage times this summer.

The portable battery can store 2 megawatts of power and help serve 2,300 electric customers connected to an existing substation at 408 Washington St. in Standish. The substation will be replaced in a few years to power growing energy needs around the city.

“This project is the next step in Consumers Energy exploring new technology to creatively meet the needs of our customers,” said Tim Sparks, vice president of electric grid integration. “We identified the need to enhance reliability for our customers in the Standish area and found an innovative way to provide a positive impact by installing a transportable battery.”

The Mitsubishi Electric Power Products battery will be located 300 feet away from the existing substation next to the location of a future substation. Installation is planned for April with testing in May and full operations set for June.

When the new substation begins operating, the battery can be moved elsewhere.

“The innovative plan is exciting and we are happy to have it happening here,” said Standish City Manager Brad Mason. 

Consumers Energy previously installed large batteries in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, but the unit planned in Standish is the first transportable battery the utility has deployed. Consumers says batteries are part of the company’s clean energy plan to allow for greater use of renewable sources.

