Flint continues ban on water shutoffs after state order expires

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A state order banning residential water service shutoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic ended Wednesday, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley plans to continue the ban for the city.

Neeley said a moratorium on shutting off city water service will continue due to rising COVID-19 statistics in Genesee County and the state of Michigan. He did not announce when the city’s moratorium would end.

Michigan had a statewide order in place for a year, prohibiting municipal water systems from turning off service to any residential users due to nonpayment. The order was in response to the need for residents to wash hands frequently to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Flint and other cities across the state reconnected customers who lost water service due to nonpayment.

“Understanding that the pandemic numbers are still high, we will not leave people defenseless,” Neeley said.

However, he added that all Flint water customers will continue being charged for the service even while they can’t have it turned off. Customers should continue paying their bills and those with past due balances may lose water service after the shutoff moratorium ends.

Neeley said the city is actively pursuing payment and shutoffs for habitually delinquent commercial water users, some of whom owe hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Water affordability is a nationwide issue in need of a nationwide solution. Water is a human right and no one should be denied access simply because they are poor,” Neeley said. “This administration will continue to be compassionate to the needs of our community.”

