Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce changes name, divides into 4 focus areas

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce is taking on a new name and renewed focus in four areas on Thursday.

Beginning April 1, the organization will be known as the Flint & Genesee Group. It will be split into four areas of focus: economic development, small business assistance, workforce development and tourism promotion.

“Our new brand strategy will provide our stakeholders with easier entry points into the organization and connect them more readily with the services, resources and information they need,” said Flint & Genesee Chamber CEO Tim Herman. “Broadly speaking, the Flint & Genesee Group will focus squarely on improving the economic success of Genesee County and its residents.

The Flint & Genesee Group includes four divisions:

The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance focuses on attracting and retaining jobs or private investment in all of Genesee County.

The Flint & Genesee Chamber primarily works with small businesses across the county.

Flint & Genesee Education & Talent prepares youth and adults for academic or career success.

Explore Flint & Genesee promotes tourism around Genesee County and the region’s attractions.

“We believe that our rebranding will fundamentally improve our audience’s understanding of who we are, what we offer and to whom,” said Herman.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.