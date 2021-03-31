Frankenmuth takes action to prevent river flooding in the future

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/31/2021) - Last year’s spring flash-flooding due to several dam failures, emphasized just how damaging and dangerous aging and neglected dams can be.

More than a decade ago, the town of Frankenmuth received some bad news.

“It was a bad day. We got a call from the Michigan DEQ, now called EGLE,” said Frankenmuth DDA Executive Director Sheila Stamiris.

FEMA was in the process of redrawing Little Bavaria’s flood plane map.

And due to extra scrutiny of the town’s levee on the Cass River, Frankenmuth was in their crosshairs.

“It was disappointing to us because we had withstood the 1986 flood, and felt we were well protected,” added Stamiris.

Something had to be done to prevent higher insurance rates and further river issues.

So, two additional key steps were developed, on top of what was already planned.

Step one, was to replace the original Frankenmuth Dam, with these man-made rapids.

That project was completed in 2015.

Then, in the fall of 2019, construction began on the levee.

While the barrier was in decent shape, some areas needed to be rebuilt, while other parts just needed added height to the existing wall.

The third step?

A place for people to enjoy the scenic Cass River. One that hasn’t yet officially opened, but is already being used.

“By adding the river-walk, we’re adding a new path, recreation opportunity, for both local folks who love to walk every day. Frankenmuth is a walking town, to our visitors,” commented Stamiris.

Even though it was a chilly day, people I talked to said they’re happy to be able to take advantage of the new two-thirds mile walk-way.

“We think the river-walk is actually really beautiful. It is a really nice addition to the town. We try to come here at least once a year and walk along the river. And this makes it a really great experience,” said Bath Township resident Barbara Avers.

“Love the river-walk. I walk it every day now that it’s open, with my dog. And we enjoy it. A little windy today, but out here nonetheless,” added Frankenmuth resident Vanessa Sanders.

Despite a cost of eleven point five million dollars, it’s the peace of mind that is priceless in the years to come.

There’s still a little work left to do.

An official ribbon-cutting will take place mid-May, with final approval from FEMA expected by the end of this year.

