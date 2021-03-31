Gaines Township losing police officers Thursday amid funding shortfall

GAINES TWP., Mich. (WJRT) -

A Mid-Michigan Police Department will lose every one of its officers in just a matter of days.

On Tuesday the Gaines Township Supervisor Paul Fortino says there isn’t enough funding to keep the department up and running.

Fortino says he’s concerned for the safety of the public come Thursday. That’s when the Township police will no longer be in service.

“I know that there is a need for it, our township is changing. The Township that existed when I started many years ago is completely different township right now it’s changed over the years. Some people think that there’s little to no crime in the township, but that’s just not the case,” said Fortino.

Currently the Gaines Township police department is made three police officers and its Chief. Those three officers received layoff notices on the first of the month and will be officially off the job Thursday Morning. That leaves only Chief Mark Schmitzer who also works full time at the Corunna Police Department.

The Supervisor says that means no road patrols and the state police will respond to any 911 calls in the township.

The only way the Township will regain its department is if the community votes yes on a millage on the May Ballot.

“The best scenario would be to have the millage pass. And then we can we start to reconstitute the police department, because we still have all the equipment, the cars, the radios… So that would be the most efficient, economic (way) to restart the police department,” added Fortino.

The millage is set for .89 mills per $1,000 of taxable valuation for a period of 5 years.

Resident and Gaines Bar Manager Melissa Neal says she voted no in the past for the Police Protection Operations Millage and that she will be voting no again.

“I don’t see this millage passing, I really don’t. People feel very safe in our community. They feel that they’ve been taken advantage of by the police department for the last couple of years, and they don’t feel that they need as much money as they have for our little community to run a police department.”

Neal says if anything she would like to see funding go to the Gaines Fire Department and Emergency Medical services.

The future of the department hangs in the balance on the May 4th election.

If voters don’t the Police Protection Operations Millage it won’t have the funding to get back up and running.

