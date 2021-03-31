Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer doubles Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 doses per day

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP Images)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After Michigan beat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s goal of 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per day for 38 days, she is doubling the goal to 100,000 shots per day.

Whitmer said the increased vaccination goal is possible thanks to continual increases in the vaccine supply shipped to Michigan, along with partnerships with companies and organizations across the state.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 4.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan to 2.68 million people. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hoping to vaccinate 70% of all adult residents by the end of this year.

“These new, higher vaccine targets are a testament to what we can do together, and we need to meet them so we can keep rebuilding our economy,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to capable leadership at the national level, heroic efforts by frontline workers who are working around the clock, and the dedication of millions of Michiganders, we will put this pandemic behind us.”

Michigan will receive an additional 66,020 doses of the vaccine beginning next week after President Joe Biden’s administration agreed to send more due to the state’s ongoing COVID-19 surge. The state is slated to receive over 620,000 doses next week.

“The state is working hand-in-hand with health care systems,  local health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, primary care providers and others to get Michiganders vaccinated with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

